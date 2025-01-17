Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 288,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth $324,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 207,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 97,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VKQ stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

