Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,094,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,015 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 98,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after buying an additional 725,371 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $29.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.37 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.32% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 10,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $285,899.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,847,231.83. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,935.80. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,358 shares of company stock valued at $781,497. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

