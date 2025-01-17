Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 238,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 228,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.05%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RWAY

Runway Growth Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.