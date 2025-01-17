Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. lifted its position in H&R Block by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $1,613,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.04). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 212.45%. The company had revenue of $193.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.