Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,816 Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,816 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCV. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 989.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 138.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,039 shares during the period. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $11.47.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

