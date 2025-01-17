Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,250.26

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00003759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $141.20 million and approximately $15,250.26 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.85643541 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $19,544.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

