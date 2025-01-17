holoride (RIDE) Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week

holoride (RIDE) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. holoride has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $9,840.09 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.39 or 0.03316409 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00039794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00014425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00010833 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001350 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,175,805 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 878,175,805 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00268588 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $11,055.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

