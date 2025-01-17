Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Hovde Group

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Hovde Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HOMB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $1,969,187.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,135. The trade was a 26.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,753.40. This trade represents a 11.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,548. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,550,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,946,000 after acquiring an additional 490,718 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

