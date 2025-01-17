Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFBL opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

