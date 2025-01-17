Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Update

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hongli Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HLP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,154. Hongli Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

About Hongli Group

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

