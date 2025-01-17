Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Update

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hongli Group Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of HLP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 897 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,154. Hongli Group has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.
About Hongli Group
