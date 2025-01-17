Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$87.31 and last traded at C$87.11. 39,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 64,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$85.33.

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.20.

