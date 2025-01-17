HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Up 68.1% in December

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,391,900 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the December 15th total of 2,613,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,215,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HUMBL Trading Up 11.1 %

HUMBL stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. HUMBL has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

HUMBL Company Profile

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce company, operates a platform connects consumers, business, and governments in the digital economy in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Commercial. The company offers HUMBL Wallet, that enables users to have full control of their online identity, digital assets, and digital keys; HUMBL Search Engine that allows customers to search for articles, news, images, video, and other, as well as allows consumers to search for verified merchandise and tickets; HUMBL Tickets, which offers secondary tickets to various of live events; HUMBL Authentics, to pair authenticated buyers and sellers in verified and digital commerce; and HUMBL Social, a user-verified social media platforms.

