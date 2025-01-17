ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Receives $168.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICFI shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Sidoti raised ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

ICF International Price Performance

ICFI stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day moving average of $148.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ICF International has a 12 month low of $114.99 and a 12 month high of $179.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.57.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.36. ICF International had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICF International will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In other ICF International news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $249,679.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $593,293.71. This represents a 29.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Salmirs bought 400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.38 per share, with a total value of $55,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,019.14. This represents a 7.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in ICF International during the third quarter worth about $6,579,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 353,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 34,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,364,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 94.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

