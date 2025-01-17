IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 133.90 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.83). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.78), with a volume of 173,425 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 132.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £56.79 million, a PE ratio of 212.86 and a beta of 1.08.

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

