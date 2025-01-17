IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Trading Down 58.6% – Here’s Why

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) shares fell 58.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.72). 5,778,589 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 778% from the average session volume of 658,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.74).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($3.98) to GBX 270 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IGR

IG Design Group Price Performance

IG Design Group Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 133.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 159.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of £55.70 million, a P/E ratio of 208.77 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Free Report)

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.