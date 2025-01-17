IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the December 15th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
IMCD Price Performance
OTCMKTS IMDZF remained flat at $152.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.17. IMCD has a twelve month low of $137.20 and a twelve month high of $180.78.
About IMCD
