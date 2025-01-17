IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,000 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the December 15th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

IMCD Price Performance

OTCMKTS IMDZF remained flat at $152.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.17. IMCD has a twelve month low of $137.20 and a twelve month high of $180.78.

Get IMCD alerts:

About IMCD

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.