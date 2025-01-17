ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.59 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.50 ($0.04). Approximately 3,166,375 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 22,823,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.63 ($0.03).
ImmuPharma Trading Up 29.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.68. The stock has a market cap of £14.13 million, a P/E ratio of -339.20 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Featured Stories
