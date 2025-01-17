ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 14.6% – Should You Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 13,200,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 28,314,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
ImmuPharma Stock Up 4.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of £11.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.68.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.