Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 198.80 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.53), with a volume of 736521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.50 ($2.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 560 ($6.85) to GBX 510 ($6.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 348.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £276.71 million, a PE ratio of 697.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 22.90 ($0.28) dividend. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 7.12%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,032.26%.

Impax Asset Management was founded in 1998 and has been a pioneer in the development of investing in the transition to a more sustainable global economy. We are one of the largest investment managers dedicated to investing in sustainable markets globally.

We believe that capital markets will be shaped profoundly by global sustainability challenges, including climate change, pollution and essential investments in human capital, infrastructure and resource efficiency.

