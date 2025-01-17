Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Shares Purchased by Sard Wealth Management Group LLC

Sard Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF accounts for 0.4% of Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sard Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFLR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,834 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,420 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 905,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,973,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 160,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 30,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.99. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

