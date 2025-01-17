Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after buying an additional 62,496 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 872,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,365,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 82.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 368,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 133.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 210,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% during the third quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 254,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

