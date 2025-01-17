Insider Buying: Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) Insider Acquires 13,819 Shares of Stock

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Sharman-Munday acquired 13,819 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.40) per share, for a total transaction of £49,748.40 ($60,869.20).
Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance
Shares of EYE stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £112.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2,235.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 463.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 465.77. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc has a one year low of GBX 350 ($4.28) and a one year high of GBX 605 ($7.40).
About Eagle Eye Solutions Group
Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view.
