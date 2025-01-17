Insider Buying: Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) Insider Acquires 13,819 Shares of Stock

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) insider Lucy Sharman-Munday acquired 13,819 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.40) per share, for a total transaction of £49,748.40 ($60,869.20).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of EYE stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of £112.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2,235.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 463.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 465.77. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc has a one year low of GBX 350 ($4.28) and a one year high of GBX 605 ($7.40).

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.