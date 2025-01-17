Insider Buying: Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) CEO Mike J. Taylor acquired 2,500 shares of Friedman Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,071.40. The trade was a 1.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Friedman Industries stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,655. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $97.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Friedman Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
