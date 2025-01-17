Insider Buying: Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG) Insider Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

Giyani Metals Corp (CVE:WDG – Get Free Report) insider Sean Graham Thijsse purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,050.00.

Sean Graham Thijsse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Sean Graham Thijsse acquired 50,000 shares of Giyani Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$4,250.00.

Giyani Metals Stock Performance

WDG opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.27 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. Giyani Metals Corp has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About Giyani Metals

Giyani Metals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold, manganese, and precious metal mining projects in South Africa and Canada. The company holds interests in the Kgwakgwe Hill manganese mine with six prospecting licenses located in the Kanye Basin, Southeastern Botswana.

