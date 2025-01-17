Insider Buying: Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Insider Purchases £49,946.52 in Stock

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Williams bought 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 404 ($4.94) per share, for a total transaction of £49,946.52 ($61,111.61).

Zegona Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

LON:ZEG opened at GBX 400 ($4.89) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,444.44 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 67.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 357.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 340.94. Zegona Communications plc has a 52 week low of GBX 175 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 436 ($5.33).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Zegona Communications from GBX 945 ($11.56) to GBX 825 ($10.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Zegona Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zegona is a British company investing strategically across the Europe with the objective of acquiring businesses in the European TMT sector, using a “Buy-Fix-Sell” strategy to deliver attractive shareholder returns.

The first acquisition made by Zegona was of Asturian telecommunications operator Telecable in 2015.

