Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) EVP Sells $3,057,057.64 in Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Schaller sold 60,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $3,057,057.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,101.86. This represents a 77.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Core & Main Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of CNM opened at $54.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $62.15.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.
