Insider Selling: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $286,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,360,116.35. This trade represents a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

M Farooq Kathwari also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $287,700.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ETD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 136,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,468. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.53 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $728.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 888,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 72,767 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 547,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 679.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 232,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.