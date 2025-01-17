Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 2,407 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $23,323.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,403,052.40. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hagerty Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE HGTY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,583. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Hagerty by 376.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hagerty by 25,769.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

