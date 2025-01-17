Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 599,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,835. This represents a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 17,542 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $246,289.68.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $362,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Mattias Stetz sold 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $220,400.00.

Shares of RSI opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -745.25 and a beta of 1.88. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after acquiring an additional 92,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,697 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,872 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 10.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,329,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 130,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter worth about $10,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

