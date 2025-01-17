Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 599,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,993,835. This represents a 0.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 17,542 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $246,289.68.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $362,500.00.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Mattias Stetz sold 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.
- On Friday, November 15th, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $220,400.00.
Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance
Shares of RSI opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -745.25 and a beta of 1.88. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
