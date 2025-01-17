Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 12,075 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,075 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total value of $955,736.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,558.70. The trade was a 85.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Aparna Bawa sold 9,317 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $733,154.73.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 449.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 52,039 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,257,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,713,000 after buying an additional 167,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,038,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

