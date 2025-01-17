Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 50 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $363.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $354.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 billion, a PE ratio of 712.52, a P/E/G ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

