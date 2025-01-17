Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
SLYG stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.62.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
