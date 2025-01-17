Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,383 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.96.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

