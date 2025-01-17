Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.21 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 196.97 ($2.41). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 193 ($2.36), with a volume of 113,099 shares.

Intercede Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.21. The firm has a market cap of £114.17 million, a PE ratio of 1,945.00 and a beta of 1.36.

About Intercede Group

(Get Free Report)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intercede Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercede Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.