Intra-Cellular Therapies’ (ITCI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $107.00.

ITCI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.31.

ITCI stock opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of -145.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $4,375,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,834,228.20. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Halstead sold 22,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $2,038,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,557,000 after buying an additional 661,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 214.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,895,000 after acquiring an additional 606,358 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,470,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,178,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,390,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

