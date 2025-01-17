Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,204 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000.

BSCP opened at $20.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $20.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

