Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.7% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,904,322,000 after buying an additional 32,516,210 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,676,000 after acquiring an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.5% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 731,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,228,000 after purchasing an additional 183,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $513.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.65. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.92 and a 1 year high of $539.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

