Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Down 21.3% in December

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGM traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 86,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

