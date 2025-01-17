iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 513,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 198,718 shares.The stock last traded at $49.85 and had previously closed at $49.84.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1654 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 380,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 107,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,012,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,071,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

