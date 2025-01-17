iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 513,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the previous session’s volume of 198,718 shares.The stock last traded at $49.85 and had previously closed at $49.84.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1654 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
