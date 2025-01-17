iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,123,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 87,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY opened at $82.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

