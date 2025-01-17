iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 139,689 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 391% from the previous session’s volume of 28,444 shares.The stock last traded at $108.14 and had previously closed at $107.60.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Agency Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $731,000. Fluent Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

