iShares Bitcoin Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IBIT)

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 382,039 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7% compared to the average daily volume of 356,945 call options.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

IBIT stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 70,436,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,819,953. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 49,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

