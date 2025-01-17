iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is JGP Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 279,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $17,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

DGRO opened at $62.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.11 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

