iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $114.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $101.06 and a 1 year high of $121.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

