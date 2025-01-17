iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Reduced by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $594.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $472.11 and a 1 year high of $612.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $598.38 and its 200-day moving average is $575.43. The stock has a market cap of $513.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.