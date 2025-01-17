iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Reduced by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,220 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $594.62 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $472.11 and a 1 year high of $612.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $598.38 and its 200-day moving average is $575.43. The stock has a market cap of $513.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.