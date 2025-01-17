iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $594.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $472.11 and a 1-year high of $612.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $598.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

