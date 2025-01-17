iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:EUMV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $25.90. 74,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 18,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.