iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ERET opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8622 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

