iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Shares Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.60. 85,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEMB. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 179,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 42,036 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

