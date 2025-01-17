iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 129.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $98.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

